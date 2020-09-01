11 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon on Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new cases and 13 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,032, with 934 recoveries and 15 deaths, 83 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 434 17 409 8 Douglas County 255 27 227 1 Lyon County 336 39 291 6 Storey County 7 0 7 0 TOTAL 1,032 83 934 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 3 rd , 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop (Mills Park, Carson City, enter off of Saliman)

, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.