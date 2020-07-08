11 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting eleven new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 412, with 271 recoveries and eight deaths, 133 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a travel history to California.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a recent travel history to California.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 194 68 120 6 9 Douglas County 80 27 53 0 Lyon County 136 37 97 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 412 133 271 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 10, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Stage High School (3755 Spruce Ave, Silver Springs) 200 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.