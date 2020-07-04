7 new COVID-19 cases in Lyon, Douglas and Carson on Saturday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting seven new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 379, with 260 recoveries and seven deaths, 112 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a recent travel history.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 177 57 115 5 13 Douglas County 73 23 50 0 Lyon County 127 31 94 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 379 112 260 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).