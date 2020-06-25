11 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 7 in Carson City

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new positive cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 315, with 214 recoveries and seven deaths, 94 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s who acquired it through community spread at a social gathering.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 146 38 103 5 6 Douglas County 60 22 38 0 Lyon County 107 33 72 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 315 94 214 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.