11th COVID-19 related death reported in Carson City; 202 active cases in Carson City

covid-19 - test sample tube with coronavirus in lab

COVID 19

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Carson City resident. CCHHS is also reporting 21 new cases and 15 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,163, with 1,841 recoveries and 27 deaths; 295 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 994 202 781 11 Douglas County 460 35 423 2 Lyon County 684 54 616 14 Storey County 25 4 21 0 TOTAL 2,163 295 1,841 27

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/10/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Douglas Community Center(1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville)

To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.