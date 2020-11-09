11th COVID-19 related death reported in Carson City; 202 active cases in Carson City
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Carson City resident. CCHHS is also reporting 21 new cases and 15 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,163, with 1,841 recoveries and 27 deaths; 295 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|994
|202
|781
|11
|Douglas County
|460
|35
|423
|2
|Lyon County
|684
|54
|616
|14
|Storey County
|25
|4
|21
|0
|TOTAL
|2,163
|295
|1,841
|27
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|11/10/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Douglas Community Center(1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville)
To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.