12 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries in Carson, Douglas and Lyon

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 12 new positive cases and 19 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 525, with 379 recoveries and eight deaths, 138 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 258 74 178 6 13 Douglas County 106 29 77 0 Lyon County 159 35 122 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 525 138 379 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 23, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City) 400 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.