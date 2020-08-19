12 new COVID-19 cases as Quad County region passes 900 total

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 12 new cases and 39 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 906, with 791 recoveries and 15 deaths, 100 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 396 34 354 8 Douglas County 223 19 203 1 Lyon County 281 47 228 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 906 100 791 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 21, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.