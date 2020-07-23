12 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City region; Storey sees 3rd case

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 12 new positive cases and 23 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 555, with 419 recoveries and nine deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Storey County resident in her 40s with a recent travel history.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 267 61 199 7 13 Douglas County 120 32 88 0 Lyon County 164 32 130 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 555 127 419 9

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.