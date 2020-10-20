12th COVID-19 death in Lyon County; 26 new cases in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 80’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 26 new cases and 33 additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,646, with 1,444 recoveries and 21 deaths; 181 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Storey County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in his 80’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 678 68 602 8 Douglas County 387 36 350 1 Lyon County 560 71 477 12 Storey County 21 6 15 0 TOTAL 1,646 181 1,444 21

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/21/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School(1140 W. King St., Carson City) 10/22/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center(2945 Ft. Churchill St., Silver Springs) 10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center(800 Peri Ranch Rd., Lockwood)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.