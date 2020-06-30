13 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 13 new positive cases and 13 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 346, with 243 recoveries and seven deaths, 96 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with a recent travel history.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a recent travel history

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with a social exposure to out of state visitors.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with a recent travel history.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a recent travel history.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 90s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

There is a correction to a case reported on Sunday, June 28. Case #328 was reported as a female Carson City resident in her 60s. This is corrected to a female Lyon County resident in her 60s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 155 42 108 5 10 Douglas County 69 25 44 0 Lyon County 120 28 90 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 346 96 243 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.