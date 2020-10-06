13 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 13 new cases and seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,374, with 1,257 recoveries and 17 deaths, 100 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Storey County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 572 34 530 8 Douglas County 330 29 300 1 Lyon County 457 32 417 8 Storey County 15 5 10 0 TOTAL 1,374 100 1,257 17

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

October 7 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pau Wa Lu Middle School (701 Long Valley Rd, Gardnerville)

, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. October 8 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley High School (1300 US Highway 95A, Fernley)

, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. October 10 th , 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City)

, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.