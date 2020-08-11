13 new COVID-19 cases, including Storey County, reported Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 13 new cases and 26 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 816, with 659 recoveries, and 15 deaths, 142 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 364 59 297 8 Douglas County 208 36 171 1 Lyon County 238 46 186 6 Storey County 6 1 5 0 TOTAL 816 142 659 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 14, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.