13 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Quad Counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 13 new cases and 14 additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,576, with 1,378 recoveries and 19 deaths; 179 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Storey County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously case.

A female Storey County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 645 68 569 8 Douglas County 370 35 334 1 Lyon County 541 71 460 10 Storey County 20 5 15 0 TOTAL 1,576 179 1,378 19

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/19/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. George Whittell High School(240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove) 10/21/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School(1140 W. King St., Carson City) 10/22/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center(2945 Ft. Churchill St., Silver Springs) 10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center(800 Peri Ranch Rd., Lockwood)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.