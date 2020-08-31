13 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday; Quad County area passes 1,000 total

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 13 new cases and 15 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,021, with 921 recoveries and fifteen deaths, 85 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 430 18 404 8 Douglas County 252 27 224 1 Lyon County 332 40 286 6 Storey County 7 0 7 0 TOTAL 1,021 85 921 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.