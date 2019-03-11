13-year-old magicians to present show

The duo of 13-year-old magicians Phoenix Phenomenal, of Minden, (www.phoenixphenomenal.com) and Zamazing Zoey, of Reno, will present, The Time Travelers Magic Show, at Impossibles Magic Shop & Theater Sunday at 3 p.m.

A showcase of magic and entertainment, The Time Travelers fuse classic magic with futuristic magic. They'll surprise and mystify you with a full-length stage show filled with illusions, mentalism, sleight of hand and Rubik's cube magic. They may be young, but you won't believe what these amazing kid magicians bring to the stage.

This all-ages magic show is a one-of-a-kind. It's the first time these two kid magicians have combined their talents to produce a fun-filled magical experience aimed at giving families an opportunity to spend a fun afternoon out together.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at http://www.ImpossiblesMagicShop.com.

Impossibles Magic Shop & Theater is at 780 Smithridge Drive, No. 450, in Reno.