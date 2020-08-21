14 new cases, 8 recoveries reports Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting fourteen new cases and eight recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 926, with 809 recoveries and fifteen deaths, 102 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 401 34 359 8 Douglas County 226 17 208 1 Lyon County 293 51 236 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 926 102 809 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.