14 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 14 new cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,046, with 939 recoveries and 15 deaths, 92 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 438 21 409 8 Douglas County 256 27 228 1 Lyon County 345 44 295 6 Storey County 7 0 7 0 TOTAL 1,046 92 939 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 3 rd , 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop (Mills Park, Carson City, enter off of Saliman)

, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.