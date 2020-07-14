14 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 14 new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 474, with 322 recoveries and eight deaths, 144 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a recent travel history to California.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with a connection to out of state visitors.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with a recent travel history to Idaho.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previous case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with a recent travel history to California.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a social connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s who was exposed at work.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 229 73 150 6 16 Douglas County 94 36 58 0 Lyon County 149 35 112 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 474 144 322 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 15, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden) 400 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.