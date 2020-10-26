14 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Monday; 161 active cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 14 new cases and 30 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,753, with 1,571 recoveries and 21 deaths; 161 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 733 75 650 8 Douglas County 400 27 372 1 Lyon County 598 54 532 12 Storey County 22 5 17 0 TOTAL 1,753 161 1,571 21

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/28/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville 10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely LoopCarson City (Enter off Saliman Rd.)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.