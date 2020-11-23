14th Carson City resident dies due to COVID-19; 35 new cases in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Carson City resident.

CCHHS is also reporting 35 new cases and 36 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,993, with 2,219 recoveries and 33 deaths; 741 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 1,626 637 975 14 Douglas County 546 39 504 3 Lyon County 788 61 711 16 Storey County 33 4 29 0 TOTAL 2,993 741 2,219 33

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events for Quad-County Residents ONLY . Those from other counties will be turned away. For the flu vaccine, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/24/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Douglas County Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville

To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.