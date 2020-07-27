15 new cases, six recoveries reported in Quad-County region

Corona virus disease COVID-19 medical web banner with SARS-CoV-2 virus molecule and text on a white background. Horizontal vector illustration

Coronavirus disease COVID-19 medical web banner with SARS-CoV-2 virus molecule and text on a white background. World pandemic 2020. Horizontal vector illustration

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting fifteen new positive cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 615, with 461 recoveries and ten deaths, 144 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 288 61 220 7 12 Douglas County 144 40 104 0 Lyon County 180 42 135 3 Storey County 3 1 2 0 TOTAL 615 144 461 10

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 29, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.