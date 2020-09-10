15 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 15 new cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,121, with 1,002 recoveries and 15 deaths, 104 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 475 48 419 8 Douglas County 265 9 255 1 Lyon County 372 45 321 6 Storey County 9 2 7 0 TOTAL 1,121 104 1,002 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents next week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 11 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 (3620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.