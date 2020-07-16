15 new COVID-19 cases reported as Carson City region nears 500 total

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 15 new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 494, with 338 recoveries and eight deaths, 148 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with an exposure to a positive coworker.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 240 79 155 6 13 Douglas County 97 31 66 0 Lyon County 155 38 115 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 494 148 338 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.