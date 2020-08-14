15 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Quad County region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 15 new cases and 11 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 869, with 688 recoveries, and fifteen deaths, 166 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 382 64 310 8 Douglas County 215 33 181 1 Lyon County 266 69 191 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 869 166 688 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For weekend updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/, like us on Facebook @CCHHS, follow us on Twitter @CCHealthEd.