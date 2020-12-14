157 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Monday; number of deaths increases to 72

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 157 new cases and 32 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,464, with 3,973 recoveries and 72 deaths; 3,973 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 3,972 2,129 1,809 34 Douglas County 1,612 927 675 10 Lyon County 1,815 890 899 26 Storey County 65 27 36 2 TOTAL 7,464 3,973 3,419 72

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/16/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 12/18/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works Corporate Yard3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.