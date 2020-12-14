 157 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Monday; number of deaths increases to 72 | NevadaAppeal.com
157 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Monday; number of deaths increases to 72

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 157 new cases and 32 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,464, with 3,973 recoveries and 72 deaths; 3,973 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City3,9722,1291,80934
Douglas County1,61292767510
Lyon County1,81589089926
Storey County6527362
TOTAL7,4643,9733,41972

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

DateTimeLocation
12/16/202012 p.m. to 2 p.m.Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood
12/18/202012 p.m. to 2 p.m.Carson City Public Works Corporate Yard3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

Carson City
