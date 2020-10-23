16 new COVID-19 cases Friday puts Quad County area over 1,700 total

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 16 new cases and 2 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,703, with 1,492 recoveries and 21 deaths; 190 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 708 86 614 8 Douglas County 392 33 358 1 Lyon County 581 66 503 12 Storey County 22 5 17 0 TOTAL 1,703 190 1,492 21

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Quad-County COVID-19 Daily Update Change

Due to a growing number of daily cases, CCHHS will no longer be providing specific details about each individual case. Starting Monday, October 26th, CCHHS will only report on the number of new cases, recoveries, and deaths for each county. Gender and age break down of total cases by county is still available on the Quad-County COVID-19 Dashboard ( https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents next week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/26/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yerington Food Pantry124 West Bridge St, Yerington 10/28/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville 10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely LoopCarson City (Enter off Saliman Rd.)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.