16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 16 new cases and eight additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 681, with 532 recoveries and twelve deaths, 137 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 90s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 308 50 251 7 10 Douglas County 168 41 127 0 Lyon County 201 42 154 5 Storey County 4 2 2 0 TOTAL 681 135 534 12

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For weekend updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/, like us on Facebook @CCHHS, follow us on Twitter @CCHealthEd.