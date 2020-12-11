167 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 167 new cases and 18 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,944, with 3,330 recoveries and 68 deaths; 3,546 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 3,660 1,859 1,769 32 Douglas County 1,524 866 648 10 Lyon County 1,696 794 878 24 Storey County 64 27 35 2 TOTAL 6,944 3,546 3,330 68

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/16/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 12/18/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works Corporate Yard3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.