18 new COVID-19 cases spread across Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 18 new cases and seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 764, with 622 recoveries, and 14 deaths, 128 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Douglas County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 339 46 285 8 Douglas County 199 40 159 0 Lyon County 222 42 174 6 Storey County 4 0 4 0 TOTAL 764 128 622 14

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For weekend updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/, like us on Facebook @CCHHS, follow us on Twitter @CCHealthEd.