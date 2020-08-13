18 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as Quad County region tops 850 total cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting eighteen new cases and eight recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 854, with 677 recoveries, and fifteen deaths, 162 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 80’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 374 60 306 8 Douglas County 215 38 176 1 Lyon County 259 64 189 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 854 162 677 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 14, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.