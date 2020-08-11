18-year-old driver occupies 3 agencies for a while, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• A 54-year-old Carson man was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Friday on suspicion of DUI-first after a traffic stop on North Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,137.

• Gregory A. Poole, 66, of Bristol Bay, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny and possession of stolen property after he allegedly drove a truck off of a lot on South Carson Street. Later the vehicle was spotted at Best Buy where the man was arrested. Bail was set at $50,000.

• A 43-year-old Elko man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Bail was set at $3,637.

At the same incident, a 36-year-old Elko man was arrested on suspicion of no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired registration and obstructed view. Bail was set at $1,255.

SATURDAY

• An 18-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested at 2:17 a.m. on suspicion of eluding and child endangerment. Carson City officers responded to a chase where Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe Police Department were in pursuit of a Chevrolet Colorado. The man was wanted for an alleged felony hit and run on Aug. 7 in South Lake. The vehicle ran over spike strips as it headed down Highway 50. The driver continued onto eastbound Highway 50 where Carson deputies took over the chase. The vehicle came to rest and was hit by a Carson deputy who was trying to block the Colorado. The man was arrested without incident after the car came to a stop. Bail was set at $22,500.

• A 31-year-old transient man was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of a violation of a temporary restraining order, a suspended driver’s license and failure to use a turn signal. Bail was set at $3,715.