18-year-old gets DUI before driver’s license, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 5:36 p.m., Kenneth Dominici, 34, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for failing to change lanes away from a sheriff’s vehicle on Rand Avenue. After a drug dog alerted to the vehicle, deputies found both meth and paraphernalia in the vehicle. His bail was set at $3,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:28 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to a car crash on North Carson Street. The arrest report states there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. In addition, she had an instruction driving permit, not a license. She was charged with DUI 1st marijuana, following too close, no valid license and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,175.

• At 2:49 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to a residence on Joshua Drive for a report of a protective order violation. The protected person in the TPO was the woman’s mother. The defendant was found in the mother’s home. She was charged with violating the Temporary Protective Order and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

THURSDAY

• At 5:16 p.m., Timothy Newman, 32, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Long Street looking for the subject in a lewdness investigation. He was investigated after a deputy saw him drop something near a light pole, then return to pick it up. The arrest report says the item dropped was meth. A pipe was also found nearby. He was held on the drug charges and three outstanding warrants for misdemeanors. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 8:25 p.m., Bret Seslar, 20, was charged with violations including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after a traffic stop at College and Carson for no tail lights. A search found what deputies say is meth and a glass pipe. He was also charged with driving on an expired license for DUI and possession of more than an ounce of pot. Bail was set at $5,125.