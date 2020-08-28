19 new COVID-19 cases as Quad County region nears 1,000 cases total

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 19 new cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 990, with 884 recoveries and 15 deaths, 91 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 424 24 392 8 Douglas County 242 26 215 1 Lyon County 318 41 271 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 990 91 884 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.