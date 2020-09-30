19 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 19 new cases and 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,323, with 1,220 recoveries and 16 deaths, 87 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 556 32 516 8 Douglas County 312 21 290 1 Lyon County 445 34 404 7 Storey County 10 0 10 0 TOTAL 1,323 87 1,220 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The first drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents is this Saturday. For convivence, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay.

CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to noon. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.