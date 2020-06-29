19-year-old faces 1st DUI after drive-through accident, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 9:57 a.m., a 24-year-old carpenter was arrested after a man called dispatch to say the defendant pointed a gun at him while driving alongside his vehicle on Carson Street. The defendant accused the reporting party of trying to run him off the road and threatening him with a bat. Deputies said there was no weapon found in the vehicle and they were unable to confirm either story but that the defendant had an outstanding warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:06 p.m., Kristopher Glick, 42, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 395 for speeding. After smelling marijuana in the vehicle, the deputy conducted a background check and found Glick was on alternative sentencing with a ban on possession of drugs. A search found not only marijuana but a small amount of meth and multiple paraphernalia items. He was charged with speeding, the deferred sentencing violation, possession of meth, prescription pills and marijuana as well as paraphernalia. Bail was set at $11,550.

• At 7:45 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a deputy approached her for a welfare check because she was unsteady walking in the area of Dori and Carmine. The warrant charged violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:59 p.m., a 45-year-old man was arrested on charges including obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a business on South Carson Street for a report of a man chasing and harassing a person. The arrest report states that when confronted, he began fighting with officers and had to be restrained. He was charged with two counts of obstructing. The original victim also filed charges of provoking, assault, stalking and jaywalking. Bail was set at $5,775.

• At 3:06 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was arrested on an assault charge filed by her roommate in a Jacobsen Way residence. Two witnesses supported her version of the confrontation. Bail was set at $500.

SUNDAY

• At 1:37 a.m., a 19-year-old landscaper was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to the Jack in the Box for a non-injury accident in the restaurant drive-through. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 5:10 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating pre-trial conditions after deputies responded to an address on Shelbyville Drive for a dispute between two roommates. There was no evidence of physical violence but she was arrested for possessing a pocketknife. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 8:42 p.m., Regina Rupert, 31, was arrested at a residence on Carson Meadows after deputies responded to a report of a battered child. The child showed signs of bruising and said that was caused by his stepmother who got mad at him. He said she threw a soda can and coffee cup at him and bruised his arm. She was charged with child abuse and domestic battery 1st. Bail was set at $43,000.