A 2.16 magnitude earthquake was reported at 8:30 Wednesday morning on the southern edge of a swarm of quakes and aftershocks were reported last week.

Indian Hills residents reported the quake. A 0.8 quake was reported in the same spot at 6:29 a.m. Wednesday morning.

