2 arrested after excessive 911 calls, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 3:26 p.m., a 29-year-old was charged with embezzlement after managers at O’Reilly Auto Parts reported he was using the store’s vehicle gas card to fuel his personal vehicle. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 7:29 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Gold Dust West for a report of a woman acting strangely and wandering the halls of the casino. She was charged with making multiple calls to 911 and the non-emergency dispatch number during the day. When questioned, the arrest report states she told deputies she had a small amount of meth in her purse along with a pipe. She was also charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $6,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 4:09 a.m., a 33-year-old man was charged with unlawful use of 911 after making 10 calls to dispatch saying he was out of his PTSD medicine. He was arrested after deputies found him standing in the intersection of Carson Street and Winnie Lane screaming. Bail was set at $5,000.