2 arrested after half-naked kids found unsupervised, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 7:47 p.m., Michaela Hoff, 26, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop near Smith’s Supermarket. The vehicle was searched after the insurance was found to have expired and the search found a small amount of meth. She was also charged with an improper turn and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $3,140.

• At 11:52 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was charged with battery after a disruption at an Carson City Flats on Carson Street that reportedly involved several people. Her bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

• At 12:30 p.m., Roy Peabody Jr., 50, and Christy Youtsey, 33, were charged with child endangerment after a neighbor called to say three young children were running around unsupervised and half naked outside a residence on Woodside. The arrest report says the home was a mess with garbage piled in the kitchen, food and garbage on sticky floors and liquid smelling of urine on the bathroom floors. Peabody’s half brother called him and he returned from work to the residence saying Youtsey was supposed to have arrived to care for the children just a few minutes after he left for work four hours earlier. He said the children were asleep when he left. According to the report one of the neighbors advised that Youtsey uses meth. When she arrived, both were arrested on the felony endangerment charge and Social Services arrived to care for the children. Bail was set at $40,000 apiece.

• At 1:16 p.m., Tracy Moon, 39, and Mary Herman, 35, were arrested after a traffic stop at Winnie Lane and Roop Street for failure to obey a traffic light. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. The arrest report says both meth and heroin were found in the vehicle. Both women were charged with possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Moon was additionally charged with no insurance and the traffic violation. Moon’s bail was set at $4,150. Herman’s bail was set at $3,500.

• At 6:39 p.m., a 41-year-old transient was arrested after a traffic stop for an expired registration at Nevada and King streets. He was also charged with driving on a license suspended for DUI and no proof of insurance as well as violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,625.

• At 7:36 p.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Stewart near William Street for an expired registration. He was charged with the registration violation, no proof of insurance and driving on a license suspended for DUI. Bail was set at $1,150.