2 arrested for occupying home of dead person, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SUNDAY

• At 9:30 a.m., Damien Munoz-Malone, 21 was transported to the Carson City Jail from Storey County on an outstanding warrant charging felony larceny. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 11:27 a.m., Donald Bigpond, 37, was arrested after an employee at Carson Mall reported seeing him take items including gemstones and put them up his sleeve before leaving. He was also accused of taking a package of crazy glue. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. Bail was set at $25,250

• At 5:30 p.m., Gabino Garcia-Tapia, 50, was arrested at a Spooner Drive residence on an outstanding warrant charging obtaining money under false pretenses. Bail was set at $15,000.

• At 6:55 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating a temporary protective order by visiting a residence on Roop Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 6:20 p.m., a 58-year-old was arrested at his Curry Street residence on a warrant charging failure to comply. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:35 p.m., a 22-year-old hospital employee was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:35 p.m., a 56-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant at his residence on Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:56 p.m., a 36-year-old construction worker was arrested on a Storey County warrant after deputies responded to a reported domestic violence call on Foxhill Drive. He was arrested on the warrant charging him with failure to comply. Bail was set at $345.

MONDAY

• At 7:48 a.m., a 38-year-old handyman and a 24-year-old construction worker were arrested on warrants after deputies were dispatched to an address on Melanie Lane for a report of a truck blocking a business driveway. Both men had outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $1,000 for the 38-year-old and $500 for the 24-year-old.

• At 1:09 p.m., a 56-year-old Mound House woman and a 57-year-old Minden man were arrested after they were discovered in a residence on Castle Way that wasn’t their home. The arrest report says the homeowner had passed away recently.

The two were charged with unlawful occupancy of a property. Bail was set at $2,500 apiece.

TUESDAY

• At 12:18 p.m., a 41-year-old construction worker was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol after an incident on Hot Springs Road where the arrest report states he was using his vehicle to block a driveway and prevent a woman from leaving the area. He was also charged with a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and open container in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,750.

• At 12:22 p.m., a 37-year-old Reno woman was arrested on a charge of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Deer Run Road. Bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

• At 12:11 a.m., Alexander Bohanec, 23, was booked on a charge of lewdness with a child under age 16 after he was discovered with her on a couch in the living room of the College Parkway apartment. The witness reported the girl’s nightgown pulled up above her waist and her genitals exposed and pressed up against Bonanec’s body. His bail was set at $100,000.

• At 12:47 a.m., two women aged 35 and 23 were arrested after an incident at Jimmy G’s bar. They left the scene but were followed by deputies as the driver turned the vehicle lights off and, the arrest report charges, tried to elude the pursuing deputies. They were finally stopped in front of a residence on Rawhide. The 35-year-old was charged with failure to yield and driving too fast for conditions. Bail was set at $550. The 23-year-old was charged with battery on the 35-year-old for allegedly knocking her off a bar stool at the bar and punching her repeatedly. Her bail was set at $1,000.