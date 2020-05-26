2 arrested in string of Douglas County vehicle burglaries

Two Californians were arrested Sunday in connection with a half-dozen vehicle burglaries at trailheads around Douglas County.

Newark resident Carolyn Brinkman, 33, and Harvis Berry, 35, of Elk Grove were taken into custody after Douglas County Seriff’s Office investigators set up surveillance of a number of trailheads.

“Within an hour, the suspects were spotted casing vehicles at the Jacks Valley trailhead parking area,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The suspects were followed away from Jacks Valley and a traffic stop was initiated when the suspect vehicle entered Carson City.”

Investigators obtained a warrant and searched the vehicle, finding what they described as “sophisticated vehicle burglary tools” and more than $6,000 in gift cards.

According to the sheriff’s office, four vehicle burglaries occurred at Lake Tahoe and two at Carson Valley trailheads on May 16-23.

“The suspects in the vehicle burglaries stole cash and credit cards and then used the victim’s credit cards at local stores immediately after the burglaries to purchase gift cards among other items,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As part of their investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained security video from the stores.