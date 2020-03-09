2 arrested on report of suicidal man, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 3:30 p.m., a 36-year-old was arrested as an ex-felon failing to register after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50 at Nichols. Bail was set at $150.

• At 7:07 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a trespassing charge after she refused to leave Cactus Jack’s Casino. Bail was set at $150.

• At 9:09 p.m., a 27-year-old was arrested on a charge of violating bail conditions by trying to contact his ex-girlfriend at the residence where she was living with a friend. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:10 p.m., a 20-year-old cook was arrested after deputies went to a residence on Menlo Drive for a report of a suicidal man. The arrest report states he tried to flee from officers and had been drinking. He was charged as a minor consuming alcohol and obstructing. Bail was set at $450. Shortly after that, the allegedly suicidal man, identified as Trevor Fowlkes, 31, was also charged with obstructing for resisting deputies and booked on a Legal 2000 for psychiatric examination. He was held without bail.

• At 11:46 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested on a charge of violating the no-alcohol condition of his bail release after deputies responded to Curry and Telegraph streets for a report of a motorcycle racing around. His blood alcohol was 0.04 percent. Bail was set at $3,000.