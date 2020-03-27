2 Carson City firefighters quarantined for coronavirus exposure but asymptomatic

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are monitoring their staff for coronavirus.

Two firefighters are self-isolating at home.

“We currently have two firefighters quarantined at home due to an exposure of a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” said Sean Slamon, fire chief. “Both firefighters are doing well and are not currently experiencing any symptoms.”

The quarantine is precautionary, said Slamon, and neither have been tested for the coronavirus because they are asymptomatic, per recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Sheriff’s Office is monitoring several people either because of contact with a known case of COVID-19 or because they are not feeling well.

“They are being managed by doctors instructions. I’ve seen those instructions go anywhere from four days to two weeks off the schedule at home,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Those individuals have not been tested either.

Furlong has changed shifts to 12 hours in order to limit staff’s internal exposures, he said.

“To date, all of our actions have been proactive, and we hope that by mid-April we will return to a normal operation configuration,” said Furlong. “With any luck, our distancing and sanitizing efforts will keep our first responders healthy. That is my goal.”

Furlong and Slamon said quarantined employees are remaining on the payroll.