2 deaths, 104 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Quad County area
Carson City Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Friday. The individuals were:
- A female Douglas County resident in her 70s
- A female Carson City resident in her 60s
CCHHS is also reporting 104 new cases and 15 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 5,453, with 3,019 recoveries and 56 deaths; 2,378 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|2,786
|1,119
|1,640
|27
|Douglas County
|1,152
|582
|564
|6
|Lyon County
|1,456
|650
|785
|21
|Storey County
|59
|27
|30
|2
|TOTAL
|5,453
|2,378
|3,019
|56
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|12/8/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
|East Fork Fire Station 123620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City
|12/9/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
|New Yerington City Hall14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.