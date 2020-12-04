2 deaths, 104 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Friday. The individuals were:

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 60s

CCHHS is also reporting 104 new cases and 15 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 5,453, with 3,019 recoveries and 56 deaths; 2,378 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,786 1,119 1,640 27 Douglas County 1,152 582 564 6 Lyon County 1,456 650 785 21 Storey County 59 27 30 2 TOTAL 5,453 2,378 3,019 56

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/8/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 123620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City 12/9/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. New Yerington City Hall14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.