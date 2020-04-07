$2 million approved for Nevada emergency rental assistance

Funds from a state of Nevada settlement with Wells Fargo will be transferred to agencies providing emergency rental assistance, according to a news release from the Nevada attorney general.

Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said $2 million will be transferred to United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra.

Funds will go directly to Nevada families in need of emergency assistance, the news release said.

“One of the most important things we can do as state leaders and as human beings is to keep Nevada families in their homes and prevent further suffering,” Ford said in the news release. “Every minute, another Nevada family calls my office for help so they won’t end up homeless. I am immensely proud that my office is able to prevent wrongful evictions, as well as provide emergency rental assistance funding to our trusted community partners at United Way.”

The funding is part of the previously announced settlement agreement with Wells Fargo. The transfer of the funding received approval from the Nevada State Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee on Tuesday.

United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra are the state’s administering agencies for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program established by Congress in 1983. This additional funding from the Office of the Attorney General will supplement that program until the next set federal appropriation is released next fall. The funding will help thousands of Nevada families stay in stable housing and prevent a further crisis of homeless families in the state.