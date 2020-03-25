2 new coronavirus cases reported in Carson City region

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to six.

The two additional cases are:

• A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with recent travel history to the Bay Area;

• A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no recent travel history.

The case count for each county is:

• Carson City: 2

• Douglas County: 3

• Lyon County: 1

• Storey County: 0

All cases are self-isolating in their home and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve our communities.

HIPAA provides that deidentified information is not subject to the Privacy Rule, so long as there is no reasonable basis to believe that the information can be used to identify an individual 45 CFR 164.514(a). Additionally, NRS 441A.220, speaks to the confidentiality of personal information in cases/suspected cases of communicable diseases which allows us to provide information “for statistical purposes, provided that the identity of the person is not discernible from the information disclosed.”

We are sensitive to the concerns of the public and will continue to release as much information as possible.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is (775) 283-4789.