2 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries in Carson City region Thursday

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported two new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 92, with 46 recoveries and one death, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 70s

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 45 22 22 1 4 Douglas County 19 7 12 0 Lyon County 28 16 12 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 92 45 46 1

As of Tuesday, approximately 1,485 tests have been performed by all providers within the Quad-Counties.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms- Increased Availability

Due to a high demand, we have increased the testing availability for certain locations. Quad-County residents without symptoms who want to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775) 434-1450 to schedule an appointment.

For information and to see the number of appointments scheduled through the call center, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/asymptomatic-community-based-covid-19-testing/.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.