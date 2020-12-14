2 residents arrested in ‘Welcome to Carson City’ sign vandalism

Two men have been arrested in relation to the September vandalism of a “Welcome to Carson City” sign, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Michael Matha and Walter Stout, both Carson City residents, were arrested for possession of stolen property, a felony.

The Tri-NET Narcotic Task Force, Special Enforcement Team and the Detective Bureau aided the investigation that led to the recovery of the stolen solar panels and some of the equipment.

The incident, reported Sept. 28, damaged a post that held the solar panel and battery system that illuminated the “Welcome to Carson City” sign at U.S. Highway 50 East and Flint Road. The solar panel and battery were also stolen and were valued at more than $4,000.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, dispatch (775) 887-2008; Detective Christopher Rivera, (775) 283-7855; Lt. Daniel Gonzales, (775) 283-7850; or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.