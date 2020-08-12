20 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries, in Quad County region Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 20 new cases and 10 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 836, with 669 recoveries, and 15 deaths, 152 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 371 61 302 8 Douglas County 209 33 175 1 Lyon County 250 58 186 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 836 152 669 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 14, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.