20 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 20 new cases and 22 additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,687, with 1,490 recoveries and 21 deaths; 176 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 699 78 613 8 Douglas County 391 32 358 1 Lyon County 575 61 502 12 Storey County 22 5 17 0 TOTAL 1,687 176 1,490 21

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is still offering drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center(800 Peri Ranch Rd., Lockwood) 10/26/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yerington Food Pantry124 West Bridge St, Yerington 10/28/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville 10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely LoopCarson City (Enter off Saliman Rd.)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.