$20,000 proposed for changing Carson City blue line

The Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority's Kit Carson Trail guide includes a map of the historic walk.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee is recommending spending $20,000 to transform the historic blue line into the Kit Carson Trail.

The money would be used to make 46 sandstone historic markers for each stop on the trail as well as printing 2,500 promotional brochures for walking the trail. Embedded in the markers will be refurbished medallions recovered from the downtown Carson Street project.

“Personally, I am going to be glad when this whole thing is put to bed. We’ve been talking this for years,” said Ronni Hannaman, RACC chair.

The blue line that long marked the westside walk was in disrepair and expensive to maintain so Public Works removed it last year. Since then, the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority has been working on raising money to renovate and market it.

David Peterson, CCCTA executive director, said a $7,300 grant from Nevada Tourism and Cultural Affairs fell through when the state agency cancelled the grant program in the wake of the budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus-related shutdown.

The $36,750 project will also be funded by $6,750 from 2020 room tax collections which fund the CCCTA. The tourism bureau is still looking for $10,000 to pay for installation of the markers. Peterson said the plan was to complete the installation by Nevada Day.

The $20,000 expenditure recommendation will go to the Redevelopment Authority for approval.

RACC also voted to recommend to the authority $1.59 million in spending for fiscal year 2021.

The budget includes $875,000 for downtown sidewalk, landscaping and lighting improvements; $300,000 for Southgate Mall and Carson Mall incentive programs; $207,927 for Campagni Auto Group incentive; $50,000 for the Facade Improvement Program; and $82,500 for various local events.